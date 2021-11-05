Perfect Choice for Industry Leaders: vivo X70 Pro

Vivo, a brand that focuses on meaningful innovation, has become synonymous with 'revolution,' and rightly so

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021) vivo, a brand that focuses on meaningful innovation, has become synonymous with 'revolution,' and rightly so. From the first in-display fingerprint scanner to the first pop-up selfie camera- vivo has often reinvented how we interact with technology and has made the experience better. The brand has never been shy about making bold moves and pushing the boundaries in the smartphone industry, and that is evident with their all-new X70 Pro.

The latest X series flagship boasts a design that is an absolute head-turner, a battery that lasts all day and more, and cameras that will knock your socks off! However, having a good-looking spec sheet is just not enough to attract and satisfy consumers. The key lies in delivering a fluid, comprehensive, and consistent user experience, giving the people what they want, and the X70 Pro does exactly that!

It has only been a short amount of time since the phone launched in the market, and it is already making waves, impressing reviewers and photography enthusiasts alike. But that's not all. Let's hear from professionals and business owners who have put the X70 Pro to the test during their daily activities and how their experience has been so far, shall we?

Meshaal Danish, Head of Brand Marketing at Hush Puppies, Pakistan, said, "The vivo X70 Pro is one of the best things that has happened to me this month. My experience using the smartphone has been delightful. I've been using the phone for quite a while, and the camera technology is simply amazing! The certified compliance to ZEISS T* Coating helps reduce stray light and ghosting effect, providing true colors day and night. It helps me capture portraits not only in one, two, or three, but four ZEISS styles, so I can take a variety of stunning portrait shots using the X70 Pro. If you are a photography enthusiast like me, go get your X70 Pro today.

"

Munib Nawaz, a renowned Fashion Designer and Entrepreneur, said, "My experience with the X70 Pro has been phenomenal. The camera and overall performance are great, but the design... I love the elegant design. I mean, look at it. With its AG Fluorite coating, it beautifully depicts fluorescent effects under the light. Its super-sleek and trendy design makes it a style statement for every look that I carry. It also features an HDR 10+ 120Hz Display, which offers a great silky smooth user experience. If you're looking for a premium flagship smartphone that offers great design and an amazing user experience, the vivo X70 Pro is the right choice."

Monis Rahman, Co-founder of Dukan.pk, said, "This is the ideal camera for business owners who want to take their businesses online. It comes with an Ultra-Sensing Gimbal Camera that adds clarity and stability to your shots. Its Real-Time Extreme Night Vision lets me focus on taking the perfect shot. I don't have to worry about lighting conditions anymore, for I can take clear pictures in the daytime or at night. For anybody who is a photography enthusiast, I highly suggest this phone."

Popular fashion photographer, Abid Saleem also loved the camera results of vivo X70 Pro and praised its Pro Cinematic Mode. Renowned Director and Photographer, Soheb Akhtar, shared his experience with the device and recommends it for the vivo ZEISS Co-Engineered Imaging System. Moreover, Pakistan’s favorite Tech Influencer, Bilal Munir rates vivo X70 Pro as the flagship grade smartphone that offers smooth performance for true perfection.

If you are a shutterbug who wants a phone that can bring your artistic vision to life, a power-user who wants the absolute best performance, or a design fanatic who wants a phone that matches your style quotient, the vivo X70 Pro is the way to go!