Personal Data Of 533Mln Facebook Users Leaked Online - Cybercrime Intel Firm

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 12:10 AM

Personal Data of 533Mln Facebook Users Leaked Online - Cybercrime Intel Firm

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2021) Private details of 533 million Facebook users have been posted online in what a co-founder of the cybercrime intelligence firm who reported it called an act of "absolute negligence."

"All 533,000,000 Facebook records were just leaked for free... I have yet to see Facebook acknowledging this absolute negligence of your data," Alon Gal, of Israeli-based Hudson Rock, tweeted on Saturday.

He said that the leaked data included Facebook IDs, phone numbers, full Names, location, birth date, sometimes email address, biographical information and more.

"Bad actors will certainly use the information for social engineering, scamming, hacking and marketing," Gal added.

He suggested that leaked data had been circulated online since January. The breach is believed to have affected more than 32 million users in the United States, almost 20 million in France, 11.5 million in the United Kingdom, and 10 million in Russia.

Facebook spokesperson Liz Bourgeois replied to a Twitter query, saying, "This is old data that was previously reported on in 2019. We found and fixed this issue in August 2019."

