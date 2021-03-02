Peru Permits 2 Telecommunications Operators to Use 5G Networks

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The Peruvian Ministry of Transport and Communications said on Monday it granted an authorization to two telecommunications providers to start integrating fifth generation broadband cellular networks (5G).

"The Ministry of Transport and Communications has authorized the integration of the 5G technology by two telecommunications providers," the ministry said, going on to laud Peru for "being in the vanguard of [countries] which have greenlighted this technology."

Peru's internet traffic has increased some 60 percent over the past year, and many users ask for faster connectivity, according to the ministry.

The connectivity speed can be up to 10 times faster within 5G networks compared to LTE.

Other Latin American countries which have already launched 5G include Uruguay, Suriname, and Trinidad and Togabo.