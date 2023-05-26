UrduPoint.com

Philippines Eyes Evolution Of Tech-startup Ecosystem

Daniyal Sohail Published May 26, 2023 | 06:54 PM

Philippines eyes evolution of tech-startup ecosystem

A supportive ecosystem for startups has been established in the Philippines and it continues to evolve, providing a platform for the development of innovative enterprises, according to a new Asian Development Bank (ADB) report released on Friday

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ):A supportive ecosystem for startups has been established in the Philippines and it continues to evolve, providing a platform for the development of innovative enterprises, according to a new Asian Development Bank (ADB) report released on Friday.

The report said there are about 700 active startups in the Philippines, a significant increase from only 100 in 2015, with fintech and e-commerce dominating the startup landscape in the Southeast Asian country as in others.

"Most are active in fintech, media and entertainment, and e-commerce. Other market segments are emerging but still in the early stages of development," said the Manila-based bank's report, adding that startups with high development impact on education (edtech), health (healthtech), agriculture (agritech) and the environment (greentech) are emerging.

"Startup innovations in these sectors support human capital development by improving health and education, assist poor people in rural areas by increasing farm productivity, and help create a cleaner environment through mitigation and adaptation to climate change," added the report.

"Promoting innovation is seen as a key strategy for the Philippines to recover from the pandemic, accelerate its growth, and achieve high-income status by 2040," the report said, adding that startups can play a vital role in these processes through their innovative capabilities.

In the Philippines, venture capital provided by large corporations was the earliest investment source for startups, which remains a primary funding source today.

"There is a need to attract investors for agritech, greentech, edtech, and healthtech to give these sectors a greater chance of development," said an ADB economist, who collaborated on the study with local researchers.

Related Topics

Poor Education Agriculture Bank Philippines 2015 Asian Development Bank Market Media From Asia

Recent Stories

Minister orders FDA to introduce administrative re ..

Minister orders FDA to introduce administrative reforms for good governance

17 minutes ago
 Army attains first spot in National Games Karate

Army attains first spot in National Games Karate

17 minutes ago
 NATO to Upgrade Ukraine's Partner Status Without O ..

NATO to Upgrade Ukraine's Partner Status Without Offering Membership - Reports

17 minutes ago
 China Criticizes US-South Korea Drills Near North ..

China Criticizes US-South Korea Drills Near North Korean Border

17 minutes ago
 Senate panel seeks province-wise income details of ..

Senate panel seeks province-wise income details of telecom companies

10 minutes ago
 Oil majors go slow on green transition despite pre ..

Oil majors go slow on green transition despite pressure

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.