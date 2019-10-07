Photography Powerhouse OPPO Reno2 Series Set to Redefine Creativity

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 11:43 AM

World-leading smartphone brand OPPO will unveil its Reno2 Series in PakistaninOctober, promising to redefine the limits of users’ creativity

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019) World-leading smartphone brand OPPO will unveil its Reno2 Series in PakistaninOctober, promising to redefine the limits of users’ creativity. The latest iteration of OPPO’s successful Reno series will come equipped with a slew of photography-enhancing features, including a 48MP quad camera setup, 5x Hybrid Zoom aided by 20x digital zoom, Ultra Dark Mode allowing users to enjoy ultra-clear night shots picking up details invisible to the human eye, and Ultra Steady Video bringing ‘action camera’ level exceptionally clear and smooth video.

What’s Reno All About?

The OPPO Reno story began with the release of the first Reno Series in Summer 2019, which aimed to inspire youthful creativity. Tailor-made for young pioneers who wanted to chase their dreams and express themselves, the OPPO Reno Series immediately empowered its users with a stylish appearance and an innovative design.

Unleashing Users’ Creativity with Leading Technology

OPPO is all about pushing the boundaries of what is possible with mobile photography, and the OPPO Reno2 Series will be the first-ever OPPO handset to feature a quad camera setup.

The phone’s innovative technology will allow users to break perspectives, opening their minds to new angles and possibilities, uninhibited by place or time – from vast plateaus to cramped city streets, or sundrenched beaches to dark, moonless nights.

George Long, CEO OPPO Pakistan, said about the Reno2 Set, “The Reno2 is a vision for the future of smartphone technology, capturing in one place both the innovative technology and creative spirit that has made OPPO a household name. We are very eager to be a part of unleashing the creativity of our Pakistani customers with the Reno2.”

The Reno2 Series will launch with two models, the Reno2 and the Reno2f. The Reno2 will be available in luminous black and ocean blue models. The Reno2f will be available in sky white and lake green models.

OPPO will also be unveiling its first wireless noise cancelling headphones, OPPO ENCO Q1, at the official launch event for the Reno2 Series, to be held in Lahore.

