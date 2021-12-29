UrduPoint.com

PIA To Go Paperless, MoU Signed With PITB

Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2021 | 05:45 PM

PIA to go Paperless, MoU signed with PITB

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) have signed an MoU to implement e-Filing & Office Automation System (e-FOAS) for PIA

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th December, 2021) Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) have signed an MoU to implement e-Filing & Office Automation System (e-FOAS) for PIA. E-FOAS is a key PITB initiative that allows departmental workflow automation, receipt & issuance management, e-noting & e-letter management using digital signatures, electronic record room, and meeting scheduler. The system ensures efficiency, transparency and security while reducing administrative costs.

The MoU was signed by PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor and PIA CEO Air Marshal (Rtd.) Arshad Malik in a ceremony held at Arfa Software Technology Park. Senior officials from both organizations, including PIA’s Advisor to CEO Air Vice Marshal Amir Hayat, CIO Syed Asad Hasnain Bukhari, GM HR Athar Hussain, DGM IT Syed Bakir Naqvi, DM LHE Dr. Muqaddam Khan, PITB’s DG e-Governance Sajid Latif, Addl. DG, (CFS) Muhammad Waseem Bhatti, Joint Director Khawar Hafeez were also present at the event.

“E-FOAS will help in improving organizational efficiency through digitization of workflows leading to better communication and informed decision-making. E-FOAS would also facilitate in timely and effective management of daily operations by making the routine correspondence digitally accessible round-the-clock,” stated PIA CEO Air Marshal (Rtd.) Arshad Malik.

Speaking at the occasion Chairman PITB said, “e-FOAS is playing a vital role in performance improvement through digitization of work processes for both the public sector and semi-government organizations. It aims at strengthening the organizations by supporting prompt internal and external communication, eliminating ambiguities and miscommunication ensuring smoother workflows and greater transparency.”

PITB has also developed an e-FOAS Android and iOS based mobile application to access files on-the-go helping the management to stay connected and interactive in workflow processes. The integrated SMS and email gateways facilitate the users to send alerts and notifications instantly.

Related Topics

Technology Punjab Mobile SMS Event From General Motors PIA

Recent Stories

OIC and Niger Sign Headquarters Agreement For Regi ..

OIC and Niger Sign Headquarters Agreement For Regional Mission

1 minute ago

Secretary-General Receives Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Permanent Observer

11 minutes ago
 OIC Urges all Parties in the Republic of Somalia t ..

OIC Urges all Parties in the Republic of Somalia to Exercise Restraint, De-escal ..

11 minutes ago
 Moscow Court Dissolves Human Rights Center Memoria ..

Moscow Court Dissolves Human Rights Center Memorial

7 minutes ago
 80-PC deaths from Non-communicable Diseases are du ..

80-PC deaths from Non-communicable Diseases are due to cardiovascular

7 minutes ago
 France replace Austria in ATP Cup

France replace Austria in ATP Cup

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.