PictureClearHai with Infinix S5 32MP In-display Selfie!!!

Infinix, a leading smartphone brand in Pakistan is back with another exciting smartphone, Infinix S5. Infinix S5 is the successor to Infinix S4 which was launched back in April 2019 and received a lot of praise and appreciation for capturing and delivering “Next Level Selfie” with its 32MP front camera

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019) Infinix, a leading smartphone brand in Pakistan is back with another exciting smartphone, Infinix S5. Infinix S5 is the successor to Infinix S4 which was launched back in April 2019 and received a lot of praise and appreciation for capturing and delivering “Next Level Selfie” with its 32MP front camera. The upcoming Infinix S5 will also feature a 32MP front camera however this time, users will get a 32MP In-display Selfie Camera with added functionality.

Infinix S5 will come with 6.6” punch hole display which means a small hole in the display housing the 32mp camera lens. Talking about the added functionality in the front camera department, Infinix S5 comes with HDR+ Backlit Selfie support that capturesclear pictures with a fitting balance of light on both the object and the background. This means that the 32MP lens can capture all the minor details clearly placed in the background and the foreground with vibrant color combinations.

The image quality enhances to its highest capacity without distorting the pixels. The technology also works like a gem when capturing brighter scenes. It increases the contrast level to differentiate objects from the background keeping the overall image well balanced and natural.

Infinix S5 clicks pretty good selfies with accurate facial details. The pictures clicked from the 32MP In-display selfie lens are sharp and accurate with perfectly balanced and natural color tone. Users will also find Professional beautification mode to make their picture look delicate and more natural. This AI beautification function allow users to adjust the settings according to their needs, they can adjust smooth skin / slim face / skin color / enlarge eyes, to get the perfect selfie.

For those who want to enjoy clear selfies, who want to explore and preserve all their beautiful moments, Infinix S5 is the perfect smartphone for them because with Infinix S5 in hands, “Picture Clear Hai”.