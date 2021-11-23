Piece of Falcon 9 Rocket to Approach ISS on Thursday - Roscosmos

A piece of American Falcon 9 rocket will approach the International Space Station (ISS) by 5.5 kilometers on Thursday, the Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Thursday, adding that the situation is under control

"According to the Central Information and Analytical Center of the Automated System for Warning of Dangerous Situations in Near-Earth Space TsNIIMash, on November 25 at 07:18 Moscow time (04:18 GMT), a piece of the American Faclon 9 launch spacecraft launched in 2019 is expected to approach the International Space Station," Roscosmos wrote on its Telegram channel.

According to Russian experts, the piece may fly 5.5 kilometers away from the ISS.

"The situation is under the control of the ISS Russian Segment Main Operations Group. The ISS-66 crew is operating as usual," Roscosmos added.