PITB And PSDF Sign MoU To Empower Rural Women Through Digital Skills Training

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2025 | 01:30 PM

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and the Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the ‘Mein Digital – Empowering Rural Women Program’ under the Chief Minister’s Skilled Punjab Initiative

The MoU was signed by PITB Director General (DG) e-Governance Sajid Latif and Punjab Skills Development CEO Ahmed Khan. This strategic partnership aims at empowering rural women across Punjab by equipping them with essential digital skills and creating pathways to economic independence. As part of the MoU, PITB will serve as the digital training partner, providing structured online learning and mentorship through its robust Learning Management System (LMS).

PSDF will be responsible for trainee outreach, verification, support, and the overall implementation and monitoring of the program.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “The 'Mein Digital' initiative is a step toward bridging the digital divide and empowering women in underserved areas with the skills they need to thrive in the digital economy. It is a significant step towards ensuring that no woman is left behind in Punjab’s journey towards digital transformation.”

