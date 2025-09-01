Open Menu

PITB And Punjab Counter Narcotics Force Sign Service Level Agreement To Enhance Digital Infrastructure

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2025 | 03:51 PM

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and the Punjab Counter Narcotics Force (PCNF) signed a Service Level Agreement (SLA) to implement comprehensive IT solutions aimed at enhancing operational efficiency within PCNF

Under this strategic partnership, PITB will deploy multiple digital systems including the Human Resource System (HRS) and Station Management System (SMS) to support the internal functioning of PCNF. In addition, PITB will develop the official website for PCNF and provide dedicated call center services to streamline communication and public facilitation.

The SLA was signed by PITB Additional Director General (ADG) Syed Qasim Ifzal and PCNF Deputy Director General Lt. Col. Sarfaraz Khan. The signing ceremony was attended by Brig. Mazhar Iqbal, Director General, PCNF, along with senior officials from both organizations.

As part of this initiative, PITB will also provide comprehensive training to PCNF personnel and ensure ongoing technical support to guarantee secure, reliable, and efficient operations of the deployed systems throughout the duration of the project.

This collaboration marks a significant step toward leveraging technology for better governance and institutional transparency in Punjab’s law enforcement and counter-narcotics efforts.

In his message, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “We are transforming public institutions through modern technology, and this agreement reflects our commitment to building efficient and transparent systems. The implementation of digital solutions for the Punjab Counter Narcotics Force will not only enhance operational efficiency but also empower the department to meet contemporary challenges with strengthened digital capabilities.”

