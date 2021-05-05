UrduPoint.com
PITB And S&IT Department Balochistan All Set To Promote Freelancing Training In Balochistan: Agreement Signed

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 03:20 PM

PITB and S&IT Department Balochistan all set to promote Freelancing Training in Balochistan: Agreement Signed

In a ceremony held at Arfa Software Technology Park on 5th May 2021, an agreement was signed between Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Science and IT (S&IT) Department of Balochistan to set up ‘DIGIBIZZ Freelancing & Entrepreneurship Program’ in Balochistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th April, 2021) In a ceremony held at Arfa Software Technology Park on 5th May 2021, an agreement was signed between Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Science and IT (S&IT) Department of Balochistan to set up ‘DIGIBIZZ Freelancing & Entrepreneurship Program’ in Balochistan. The agreement was signed by PITB DG e-Governance Sajid Latif and DG S&IT Irfan Nawaz Memon. Officials from both organizations attended this ceremony including Director IT Trainings S&IT Jawad Ahmad, Senior Program Manager PITB Ahmad Islam and the freelancing wing of PITB.

A project of S&IT to train the youth of Balochistan in Freelancing, the initiative will be executed in collaboration with PITB.

The project will commence with the provision of freelancing training to over 2000 students across the province.

In a message, Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor committed to extending his full support to the cause of youth empowerment and termed this agreement as a major step towards the digital empowerment of Balochistan.

DG S&IT Irfan Nawaz Memon stated that engaging the youth in the ever-expanding digital era would prove to be hugely beneficial for the prosperity of Balochistan. Moreover, it will generate lucrative opportunities for them to earn and sustain their livelihood.

