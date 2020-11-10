UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PITB And South Punjab Secretariat Sign MoU For E-FOAS & HRMIS

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 04:52 PM

PITB and South Punjab Secretariat sign MoU for e-FOAS & HRMIS

In an exclusive ceremony at Arfa Software Technology Park, an MoU was signed between Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and South Punjab Secretariat to implement PITB developed e-Filing and Office Automation System (e-FOAS) and Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS) at South Punjab Secretariat

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) In an exclusive ceremony at Arfa Software Technology Park, an MoU was signed between Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and South Punjab Secretariat to implement PITB developed e-Filing and Office Automation System (e-FOAS) and Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS) at South Punjab Secretariat. The MoU was signed by Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman and Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor. PITB DG IT-Operation Faisal Yousaf and PITB DG e-Governance Sajid Latif were also present along with other senior officials.

According to the MoU, office automation through e-FOAS would transform the work climate and workflow of all the government departments at South Punjab Secretariat while ensuring transparency. Additionally, implementation of HRMIS will help in digitizing human resource operations including updated employees’ records & attendance, transfers and postings, promotions and retirement ensuring efficiency and transparency.

Additional Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman said that these tech-driven initiatives will not only upgrade the workflow system but will also ensure transparency while minimizing unnecessary expenditure. Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor stated that e-FOAS and HRMIS will help in saving time while enhancing public service delivery.

HRMIS is an ICT based solution for record keeping, timely data analysis, and automatic alert generation based upon pre-defined thresholds. Currently, HRMIS has been rolled out in 38 departments of Punjab Government and records of about 577,051 public servants have been digitized.

It was also told that PITB’s e-FOAS is a cloud based electronic filing and office automation system designed to save time and cost. Among many of its features, this system deals with Office File Management, Receipt and Issuance Management, Document Archiving and Management, Performance Management, Information and Knowledge Sharing as well as Meeting Scheduling and Management.

Related Topics

Technology Government Of Punjab Punjab Alert All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Gaming, Streaming services and Restaurant vouchers ..

6 minutes ago

Punjab govt imposes smart lockdown in different lo ..

14 minutes ago

TECNO Camon 16 documentary starring Mehwish Hayat ..

19 minutes ago

ADNOC to maintain flurry of corporate activity, di ..

23 minutes ago

OPPO F17 Pro’s #VOOCItUp TikTok Challenge Crosse ..

26 minutes ago

AC sealed hotel ,imposes fines for coronavirus SO ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.