PITB, BoR KPK sign MoU to implement e-Stamping system in KPK

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th December, 2021) Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Board of Revenue (BoR) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the implementation of e-Stamping System in KPK at an event held at Arfa Software Technology Park.

PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor, Senior Member KPK Board of Revenue Syed Zafar Ali Shah and KPK Additional Secretary Finance Ammara Khan signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations. PITB’s DG e-Governance Sajid Latif, Director Hammad Hassan Hamdani and representatives from KPK including Director Land Record KPK Mushtaq Hussain and Project Director e-Stamping KPK Shabbir Ahmed and other senior officials were also present.

Speaking at the occasion PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor said, “PITB's flagship project e-Stamping has achieved remarkable results across Punjab since its launch. A total of PKR 244 Billion of revenue has been collected through e-Stamping System in Punjab to date.” Azfar Manzoor further stated that PITB's e-stamping system has revolutionized the traditional system and digitized the process of issuance of stamp paper for the convenience of the citizens.

“Digitizing the issuance of stamp paper in KPK will increase revenue and bring transparency,” he added.

Senior Member KPK Board of Revenue Zafar Ali Shah commented that fraud, financial theft and forgery, which were commonplace in the past, would now be eliminated through this system. “The old system of obtaining stamp paper in KPK will be replaced with a modern tech-driven system. Implementing a modern system in the province with the help of PITB will bring transparency and eliminate corruption,” he stated.

Earlier on, PITB had also signed an MoU with the Government of Sindh in the same spirit and e-Stamping implementation is now underway in the province. The collection of stamp duty has been a major source of revenue for the Government of the Punjab. The centuries old process had major issues pertaining to citizen facilitation like leakage of revenue through fake and fraudulent practices. e-Stamping System has radically transformed the traditional procedure of stamp issuance minimizing the duration of issuance from 2-3 days to only 15 minutes.