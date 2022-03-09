UrduPoint.com

PITB Celebrates International Women's Day At Arfa Software Park

Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2022 | 01:51 PM

PITB Celebrates International Women's Day at Arfa Software Park

In the spirit of International Women’s Day, PITB HR Wing organized an awareness session at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) to pay tribute to the strong and passionate women workforce of Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022) In the spirit of International Women’s Day, PITB HR Wing organized an awareness session at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) to pay tribute to the strong and passionate women workforce of Pakistan.

The topic under discussion was ‘Overcoming Challenges through Emotional Resilience.’

Motivational Speaker Saamya Khan was the keynote speaker. The session was attended by the female staff of both PITB and ASTP. PITB ADG Training & Development Saima Shaikh and Director HR Mairaj Nadeem were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Women

Recent Stories

New Zealand reports 22,454 new community cases of ..

New Zealand reports 22,454 new community cases of COVID-19

7 minutes ago
 Europe stocks rebound sharply at the open 9th Mar, ..

Europe stocks rebound sharply at the open 9th Mar, 2022

7 minutes ago
 Aussie states continue to battle COVID-19 amid cat ..

Aussie states continue to battle COVID-19 amid catastrophic floods

7 minutes ago
 US petrol prices hit record high: $4.17 a gallon

US petrol prices hit record high: $4.17 a gallon

7 minutes ago
 Oil prices surge as US bans Russian energy imports ..

Oil prices surge as US bans Russian energy imports

10 minutes ago
 India reports 4,575 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 4,575 new COVID-19 cases

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>