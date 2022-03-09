In the spirit of International Women’s Day, PITB HR Wing organized an awareness session at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) to pay tribute to the strong and passionate women workforce of Pakistan

The topic under discussion was ‘Overcoming Challenges through Emotional Resilience.’

Motivational Speaker Saamya Khan was the keynote speaker. The session was attended by the female staff of both PITB and ASTP. PITB ADG Training & Development Saima Shaikh and Director HR Mairaj Nadeem were also present.