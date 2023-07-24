Open Menu

PITB Conducts E-Procurement System Training For Communication & Works Department

PITB conducts e-Procurement System training for Communication & Works Department

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) organized a series of training sessions aimed at familiarizing officials from the Punjab Communication & Works Department with the latest advancements in the e-Procurement System

The training sessions were conducted by the PITB e-Governance team. The trainings were conducted in various divisions including Lahore, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, DG Khan and Multan.

A diverse group of participants comprising Chief Engineers, Superintendent Engineers, Executive Engineers, Focal persons and Contractors attended the training sessions.

The objective of these trainings was to not only enhance the capacity of the attendees but also to address real-world challenges faced in implementing the e-Procurement System at the Punjab Communication & Works Department.

The team also engaged in discussions aimed at improving service levels and ensuring the smooth functioning of the system. The training sessions concluded with an interactive question and answer session, providing an opportunity for attendees to seek clarifications and exchange valuable insights.

