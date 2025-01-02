- Home
- Technology
- PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Directorate General Monitoring & Evaluation, P&D Board Punj ..
PITB Conducts E-Procurement Training For Directorate General Monitoring & Evaluation, P&D Board Punjab
Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2025 | 06:24 PM
The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), in collaboration with the Punjab Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA), organized a comprehensive training session on the e-Procurement System for the Directorate General Monitoring & Evaluation, Planning & Development (P&D) Board, Punjab
LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), in collaboration with the Punjab Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA), organized a comprehensive training session on the e-Procurement System for the Directorate General Monitoring & Evaluation, Planning & Development (P&D) Board, Punjab.
The training was aimed at familiarizing participants with the e-Procurement System, a cutting-edge digital solution designed to enhance transparency, efficiency, and security in government procurement processes. During the session, PITB's e-Procurement team delivered a hands-on demonstration of the system, enabling participants to explore its features and functionalities.
The session concluded with an interactive Q&A, addressing participants' queries and providing practical insights.
In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “e-Procurement System ensures transparency and efficiency in the government procurement process while saving time. Through this system, vendors can submit bids online from anywhere, making the procurement process more streamlined and accessible.”
This training is part of a series of initiatives by PITB to equip government departments with the knowledge and tools necessary to adopt the e-Procurement System, thereby streamlining procurement processes and fostering a culture of accountability.
Recent Stories
PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Directorate General Monitoring & Evalua ..
FO expresses serious concerns over Indian extra territorial, extra judicial kill ..
UAE, Switzerland explore parliamentary cooperation
Indian Coach Gautam Gambhir drops Rohit Sharma from Test team captaincy
Emirates College for Advanced Education enhances efforts to empower educators sh ..
Dubai real estate sets all-time record in 2024
Talks between govt, PTI start today in Islamabad
PSX witnesses continued upward trend as 100 Index reaches new all-time high
Sentence given to Khalid Khurshid shows interference in courts: Faisal Chaudhary
Emirates SkyCargo adds Copenhagen to freighter network
UAE condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas, conveys condolences to US Govern ..
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces 'Innovators 2024' competition ..
More Stories From Technology
-
PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Directorate General Monitoring & Evaluation, P&D Board Punj ..1 minute ago
-
Realme C75, the Best Waterproof Smartphone with Industry-first Water Damage Warranty Now Available i ..2 days ago
-
A grand start to 2025: Infinix’s tech-fueled New Year extravaganza5 days ago
-
Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebration Like Never Before!6 days ago
-
PITB Conducts Training Sessions for Waste Management Companies on IT-Based Monitoring & Evaluation S ..7 days ago
-
Google Wallet likely to reach Pakistan soon8 days ago
-
PTA resumes registration of VPN service providers in Pakistan8 days ago
-
PITB Holds Christmas Cake Cutting Ceremony at ASTP10 days ago
-
PITB Software Engineering Wing Hosts First “Mela Fest” Event14 days ago
-
PITB Holds An Awareness Session On ‘Organizational Culture – An Islamic Perspective’15 days ago
-
Japanese startup's space rocket launch fails15 days ago
-
Vivo Y100 Stands Out for Style and Innovation, Secures Spot in Google’s Top Tech Searches 202416 days ago