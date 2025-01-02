Open Menu

PITB Conducts E-Procurement Training For Directorate General Monitoring & Evaluation, P&D Board Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2025 | 06:24 PM

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), in collaboration with the Punjab Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA), organized a comprehensive training session on the e-Procurement System for the Directorate General Monitoring & Evaluation, Planning & Development (P&D) Board, Punjab.

The training was aimed at familiarizing participants with the e-Procurement System, a cutting-edge digital solution designed to enhance transparency, efficiency, and security in government procurement processes. During the session, PITB's e-Procurement team delivered a hands-on demonstration of the system, enabling participants to explore its features and functionalities.

The session concluded with an interactive Q&A, addressing participants' queries and providing practical insights.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “e-Procurement System ensures transparency and efficiency in the government procurement process while saving time. Through this system, vendors can submit bids online from anywhere, making the procurement process more streamlined and accessible.”

This training is part of a series of initiatives by PITB to equip government departments with the knowledge and tools necessary to adopt the e-Procurement System, thereby streamlining procurement processes and fostering a culture of accountability.

