- PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Punjab Police Department in Collaboration with PPRA
Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2024 | 02:19 PM
The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), in collaboration with the Punjab Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA), recently conducted a comprehensive e-Procurement training session for the Second Batch of the Punjab Police Department
LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25 Jan, 2024) The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), in collaboration with the Punjab Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA), recently conducted a comprehensive e-Procurement training session for the Second Batch of the Punjab Police Department. The session, held at the Central Police Office Lahore, is part of a broader initiative aimed at enhancing efficiency and transparency in procurement processes across the province.
Punjab Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) Managing Director (MD) Waqar Azim delivered an insightful presentation on the intricacies of the Procurement Cycle. The training session saw the active participation of RPO/DPOS Unit Head, Committee Members, and other key personnel from the Punjab Police Department.
Addressing the participants of the training, MD Waqar Azim highlighted the significance of leveraging technology to streamline procurement practices, emphasizing the role of the e-Procurement System in ensuring a secure and efficient procurement cycle.
PITB's e-Procurement Team provided hands-on training to the attendees and addressed their queries and concerns.
The interactive session was aimed at familiarizing the participants with the functionalities of the e-Procurement System, ensuring a seamless integration of the technology into their day-to-day procurement activities.
The e-Procurement System, a collaborative endeavor of PITB and PPRA, incorporates modern techniques to enhance the security and efficiency of government procurement. With the implementation of this system, vendors from any location can conveniently submit their bids online, revolutionizing the procurement process and making it more accessible.
PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf expressed his satisfaction on the successful training session and emphasized the pivotal role of technology in modernizing government processes. He remarked, "The e-Procurement System is a testament to our commitment to digitizing and optimizing government operations. This training equips Punjab Police Department personnel with the tools and knowledge needed to harness the benefits of this innovative system."
