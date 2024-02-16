Open Menu

PITB Conducts Workshop To Empower Employees With "The Art Of Time Management"

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2024 | 05:27 PM

PITB Conducts Workshop To Empower Employees With "The Art of Time Management"

The Punjab Information Technology Board's (PITB) BizLinks team conducted a workshop on "The Art of Time Management" to equip participants with invaluable techniques for effective time utilization

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16 Feb, 2024) The Punjab Information Technology Board's (PITB) BizLinks team conducted a workshop on "The Art of Time Management" to equip participants with invaluable techniques for effective time utilization. The interactive session, led by PITB Director Muhammad Jahanzeb Akbar, aimed to enhance productivity and streamline work processes through strategic time management practices.

The workshop drew active participation from a diverse group of employees representing various teams within PITB. Participants engaged in insightful discussions, sharing experiences and learning practical approaches to optimize their daily tasks and responsibilities.

As part of the engaging conclusion, a lively quiz was organized, adding an element of fun to the learning experience. The top 10 winners were acknowledged for their knowledge and rewarded with delectable chocolates, creating an atmosphere of camaraderie and celebration.

Director Muhammad Jahanzeb Akbar expressed the significance of effective time management in fostering personal and professional growth, emphasizing its role in achieving organizational objectives. The PITB has taken BizLinks ACE (Accelerated Coaching & Education) initiative to provide valuable learning opportunities that contribute to the continuous development of the PITB workforce.

Related Topics

Technology Education Punjab From Top

Recent Stories

Chief of the Naval Staff Visit Units at Sea and Co ..

Chief of the Naval Staff Visit Units at Sea and Coastal Areas of Sindh and Baluc ..

9 minutes ago
 Naseem Shah to Bowl Over Tech Enthusiasts as the n ..

Naseem Shah to Bowl Over Tech Enthusiasts as the new Face of TECNO SPARK 20 Seri ..

16 minutes ago
 Sania’s new pictures leave fans, followers in aw ..

Sania’s new pictures leave fans, followers in awe

50 minutes ago
 Pakistan Railways decides to restore Akbar Bugti E ..

Pakistan Railways decides to restore Akbar Bugti Express from Quetta to Lahore

1 hour ago
  PSL season 9 all set to start tomorrow; check ma ..

 PSL season 9 all set to start tomorrow; check matches’ schedule

2 hours ago
 PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United to lo ..

PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United to lock horns tomorrow

2 hours ago
PHC grants bail to PTI’s nominee for PM office O ..

PHC grants bail to PTI’s nominee for PM office Omar Ayub Khan in 24 cases

4 hours ago
 Bajwa, Faiz reject Maulana Fazl claims about No-co ..

Bajwa, Faiz reject Maulana Fazl claims about No-confidence move against Imran Kh ..

4 hours ago
 Private operators to start booking for Hajj from t ..

Private operators to start booking for Hajj from today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024

9 hours ago
 Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for ..

Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for Feb 16

21 hours ago

More Stories From Technology