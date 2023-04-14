PITB developed Hospital Waste Monitoring System launched in Environment Protection Department

Environment Protection Department Secretary Sajid Muhammad Chauhan has launched the Hospital Waste Monitoring System (HWMS) developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the Environment Protection Department

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14 April, 2023) Environment Protection Department Secretary Sajid Muhammad Chauhan has launched the Hospital Waste Monitoring System (HWMS) developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the Environment Protection Department.

This system has been developed to monitor the medical waste collected from various public and private hospitals across Punjab.

The system will also monitor the minutes of meetings of Provincial Advisory Committee on Hospital Waste as well as Divisional and District Monitoring Committees.

Furthermore, the details of functional and non-functional waste disposal incinerators can also be viewed through the system. The Hospital Waste Monitoring System will also be helpful in direct monitoring for the Environment Protection Department whereas the performance of all the districts will also be monitored on a daily basis.