PITB Developed Job Center Portal Will Facilitate Youth In Finding Employment: PITB Chairman Syed Bilal Haider

Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2022 | 12:52 PM

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), in collaboration with Labor & Human Resource Department, has developed Punjab Job Center, an online platform to create a bridge between potential employers, promoters, employment exchange agencies & workers, job seekers and citizens

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022) Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), in collaboration with Labor & Human Resource Department, has developed Punjab Job Center, an online platform to create a bridge between potential employers, promoters, employment exchange agencies & workers, job seekers and citizens.

More than 12,500 workers have registered on the online portal since August 2022 whereas more than 8,000 jobs are available on the portal. This emerged during a progress review meeting chaired by PITB Chairman Syed Bilal Haider. The online job portal offers a comprehensive database of working human capital (skilled/semi-skilled/unskilled) including both job seekers and employers from public and private sectors.

In his remarks, PITB Chairman Syed Bilal Haider said that the establishment of Job Center is an important step towards guiding the youth and facilitating in finding employment, which will benefit not only the industry but also the employers.

The job seekers and job providers in both public and private sectors can register themselves as business owners or as citizen workers at
jobcenter.punjab.gov.pk. This Job Center also maintains a database of the pool of available human resources across the Punjab region.

