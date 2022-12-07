UrduPoint.com

PITB Develops 500+ Websites For Various Punjab Government Departments

Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2022 | 12:23 PM

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has designed and developed more than 500 official websites, of which 490 are in English language whereas 18 are in Urdu language, for different Government departments of the province

With a keen focus on transparency and citizen facilitation, PITB’s web presence team has developed these websites in line with government requirements offering optimized performance, scalability, improved loading times, and responsiveness, it was briefed during the meeting.

Furthermore, PITB facilitates various government departments from strategy and consultation to design and development of the website, hence boosting the digital ecosystem in Punjab, it emerged.

Punjab government with the assistance of PITB has been facilitating various departments to establish portals to improve online presence of the government.

Top 10 featured websites developed by PITB amongst many others include CPEC, Web 3.0, SMU, CM Inspection Team, PESSI, Punjab Portal, Punjab Examination Commission, Lahore High Court, Punjab Police, Excise & Taxation Department, Punjab Information Technology Board, Punjab Procurement Regulatory Authority, Finance Department and Chief Minister Punjab, it was further highlighted.

It was noted that the total number of hits on these websites has crossed the mark of 8.5 billion. The chair was also apprised that PITB has been practicing Right to Information (RTI) act, 2013 religiously to improve transparency. During the development of websites, PITB trains the officials of the concerned departments to upload and manage the content on their respective websites regularly and independently.

Besides developing websites for the administrative department of Punjab and their attached bodies, PITB has also facilitated other government institutions i.e. Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National History and Literary Heritage, Audit Bureau of Circulation and Baluchistan Police etc. All the services provided under this initiative are free of cost. The websites developed by PITB’s web presence team can be viewed at pitb.gov.pk/web_presence.

