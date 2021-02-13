UrduPoint.com
PITB & Ejad Labs Sign MoU To Co-host Pakistan Innovation Roadshow

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 11:25 AM

PITB & Ejad Labs sign MoU to co-host Pakistan Innovation Roadshow

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has signed an MOU with Ejad Labs to co-host Pakistan Innovation Roadshow to be held in March

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021) Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has signed an MOU with Ejad Labs to co-host Pakistan Innovation Roadshow to be held in March. The MoU was signed by PITB DG e-Governance Sajid Latif and CEO Ejad Labs Arzish Azam at Arfa Software Technology Park.

Pakistan Innovation Roadshow aims to highlight the country’s booming tech ecosystem and top tech talent. Additionally, it will offer aspiring freelancers a chance to collaborate and learn from major stakeholders in Pakistan’s tech industry. PITB’s e- Earn and e-Rozgaar teams will collaborate with Ejad Labs and provide support through their partners in order to successfully organize the event across Pakistan.

During the ceremony PITB DG e-Governance Sajid Latif said, “Building synergies in order to develop a strong entrepreneurial ecosystem is an integral part of PITB’s endeavours as these opportunities are a great way for students and aspiring freelancers to learn from experienced professionals in the tech industry.

CEO Ejad Labs Arzish Azam stated, “Through this roadshow we plan to celebrate and highlight the local tech ecosystem as well as spark meaningful conversations essential for ecosystem development.”

Pakistan Innovation Roadshow will include a number of events like seminars and meet-ups in 15 cities across Pakistan featuring prominent professions as keynote speakers. The overall event will be supported by round-up videos and podcasts. By joining hands in this public-private partnership, PITB aims to boost the tech ecosystem of the Pakistan and create a sustainable environment for the technological advancement of the country.

