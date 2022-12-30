PITB, GB Department of Education & Special Education sign DoU for deployment of Online Student Information System across GB

Department of Education and Special Education, Gilgit Baltistan and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) on Friday signed a Document of Understanding (DoU) for deployment of Online Student Information System across Gilgit Baltistan in a ceremony held at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP)

The ceremony was chaired by Punjab Information Technology (IT) Minister Dr Arslan Khalid. GB Department of Education & Special Education Secretary Rana Muhammad Saleem Afzal, PITB Chairman Syed Bilal Haider were also present on the occasion.

Gilgit Baltistan Department of Education & Special Education Secretary Rana Muhammad Saleem Afzal and PITB Director General (DG) IT Solutions Waqar Naeem Qureshi signed the DoU on behalf of their respective organisations. Other officials included PITB DG e-Governance Sajid Latif, Additional Director General Waseem Bhatti, Joint Director Sajjad Qureshi and Gilgit Baltistan DG Education Majeed Khan.

On this occasion, PITB Chairman Syed Bilal Haider briefed the participants about the scope of the collaboration and how PITB will be facilitating the GB Department of Education and Special Education with a range of IT interventions in multiple domains.

Punjab IT Minister Dr Arslan Khalid remarked that PITB was fully committed to helping Gilgit Baltistan with a number of ICT solutions aimed at improving governance. “The population of Gilgit Baltistan is relatively more tech-savvy; hence it is the need of the hour that government departments of GB incorporated Information Technology in their processes,” he said.

GB Department of Education & Special Education Secretary Rana Muhammad Saleem Afzal stated that PITB’s facilitation in the ICT domain was a gift from Punjab to the people of GB.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Document of Understanding was signed to enhance the IT capacity of the client department by improving data collection processes and usage of real-time reports and dashboards for effective and informed decision making.

According to the Document of Understanding, PITB will develop and deploy the Student Information System; Self-Reporting Attendance Module for Students, Teachers & Staff; e-License for Private Schools; Admin Panel for registration of schools and Electronic Filing & Office Automation System (e-FOAS) across Gilgit Baltistan.