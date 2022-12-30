UrduPoint.com

PITB, GB Department Of Education & Special Education Sign DoU For Deployment Of Online Student Information System Across GB

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2022 | 06:34 PM

PITB, GB Department of Education & Special Education sign DoU for deployment of Online Student Information System across GB

Department of Education and Special Education, Gilgit Baltistan and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) on Friday signed a Document of Understanding (DoU) for deployment of Online Student Information System across Gilgit Baltistan in a ceremony held at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP)

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022) Department of Education and Special Education, Gilgit Baltistan and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) on Friday signed a Document of Understanding (DoU) for deployment of Online Student Information System across Gilgit Baltistan in a ceremony held at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP).

The ceremony was chaired by Punjab Information Technology (IT) Minister Dr Arslan Khalid. GB Department of Education & Special Education Secretary Rana Muhammad Saleem Afzal, PITB Chairman Syed Bilal Haider were also present on the occasion.

Gilgit Baltistan Department of Education & Special Education Secretary Rana Muhammad Saleem Afzal and PITB Director General (DG) IT Solutions Waqar Naeem Qureshi signed the DoU on behalf of their respective organisations. Other officials included PITB DG e-Governance Sajid Latif, Additional Director General Waseem Bhatti, Joint Director Sajjad Qureshi and Gilgit Baltistan DG Education Majeed Khan.

On this occasion, PITB Chairman Syed Bilal Haider briefed the participants about the scope of the collaboration and how PITB will be facilitating the GB Department of Education and Special Education with a range of IT interventions in multiple domains.

Punjab IT Minister Dr Arslan Khalid remarked that PITB was fully committed to helping Gilgit Baltistan with a number of ICT solutions aimed at improving governance. “The population of Gilgit Baltistan is relatively more tech-savvy; hence it is the need of the hour that government departments of GB incorporated Information Technology in their processes,” he said.

GB Department of Education & Special Education Secretary Rana Muhammad Saleem Afzal stated that PITB’s facilitation in the ICT domain was a gift from Punjab to the people of GB.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Document of Understanding was signed to enhance the IT capacity of the client department by improving data collection processes and usage of real-time reports and dashboards for effective and informed decision making.

According to the Document of Understanding, PITB will develop and deploy the Student Information System; Self-Reporting Attendance Module for Students, Teachers & Staff; e-License for Private Schools; Admin Panel for registration of schools and Electronic Filing & Office Automation System (e-FOAS) across Gilgit Baltistan.

Related Topics

Technology Education Punjab Arslan Student Gilgit Baltistan From Government

Recent Stories

‘House of Innovation for Visual Arts’ inaugura ..

‘House of Innovation for Visual Arts’ inaugurated in Nouakchott

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s Number 1 Batsman Babar Azam as the Br ..

Pakistan’s Number 1 Batsman Babar Azam as the Brand Ambassador for vivo V25 Se ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai records AED9.6 billion in weekly real estate ..

Dubai records AED9.6 billion in weekly real estate transactions

2 hours ago
 Dubai Sports Council, Emirates Hockey Federation d ..

Dubai Sports Council, Emirates Hockey Federation discuss cooperation

5 hours ago
 EHS launches transformative project that deploys m ..

EHS launches transformative project that deploys metaverse technology in healthc ..

5 hours ago
 Dubai International Chamber supports Zimbabwean ag ..

Dubai International Chamber supports Zimbabwean agriculture company expand in Du ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.