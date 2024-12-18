PITB Holds An Awareness Session On ‘Organizational Culture – An Islamic Perspective’
Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2024 | 05:51 PM
Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) held an awareness session titled ‘Organizational Cultural – An Islamic Perspective,’ emphasizing principles that foster ethical behaviour, respect and mutual cooperation within professional environments
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) held an awareness session titled ‘Organizational Cultural – An Islamic Perspective,’ emphasizing principles that foster ethical behaviour, respect and mutual cooperation within professional environments. The insightful session featured a ‘Biyaan’ by the Chief Guest Haji Imran Attari, Nigran-e-Shura of Dawat-e-Islami. Senior officials including PITB DG Government Digital Services (GDS) Muhammad Waseem Bhatti were present at the occasion.
The event was held at the Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) and was managed by the PITB GDS wing in collaboration with the Admin wing. Scores of people from PITB, Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) as well as the tenants of ASTP and Information Technology University (ITU) were among the attendees.
Speaking at the occasion Chairman PITB Faisal Yousaf said, “In addition to implementing a professional and contemporary workplace culture, it is crucial to inculcate Islamic values to ensure a safe and fair work climate for all the employees.
It is essential to demonstrate integrity and honesty since Islam recognizes the inherent dignity of labour and emphasizes the value of treating employees with respect and fairness.”
Haji Imran Attari, Nigran-e-Shura of Dawat-e-Islami offered special Dua for the prosperity of Punjab IT Board. DG Government Digital Services (GDS) Muhammad Waseem Bhatti presented him with a shield of appreciation.
PITB regularly organizes activities and events to inculcate moral principles and values of brotherhood and solidarity among its employees to endorse a culture of professionalism and healthy work environment. Punjab IT Board is an equal opportunity organization that strives on inclusiveness and fair work opportunities for all.
Recent Stories
PITB Holds An Awareness Session On ‘Organizational Culture – An Islamic Pers ..
Dubai Customs advances succession planning to strengthen leadership and continui ..
U.S. Ambassador Reinforces Trade, Investment Partnership during Karachi Visit
Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 7th Linguistic Studies Award
UAE Embassy in Belgrade hosts ‘Sustainability, Renewable Energy, and Smart Cit ..
ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup: Contest between Pakistan, Malaysia washed out
Naqvi meets Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Sports Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Qad ..
Abu Dhabi Municipality wins 5 awards at Harvard Business Council International A ..
Ministry of Education launches Specialised Training Week
TRENDS, Türkiye’s SETA explore developing research cooperation
Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 to begin Thursday
Youth MMA Championship to kick off Saturday in Dubai
More Stories From Technology
-
PITB Holds An Awareness Session On ‘Organizational Culture – An Islamic Perspective’2 minutes ago
-
Vivo Y100 Stands Out for Style and Innovation, Secures Spot in Google’s Top Tech Searches 20241 day ago
-
The Era of Washing your Phone Comes with the realme C75, Industry's Best Waterproof Smartphone with ..1 day ago
-
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab4 days ago
-
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador4 days ago
-
CM Maryam visits Huawei Technologies in Shanghai’s Longgang district5 days ago
-
Infinix leads Pakistan’s Google Search Trend 20246 days ago
-
WhatsApp accounts being hacked in Karachi, country’s other parts7 days ago
-
Vivo V40e 5G: What’s All the Hype About?7 days ago
-
PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agreement to Roll Out PayZen7 days ago
-
The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 Tournament Approaches with Big Prizes to Win7 days ago
-
Byte Dance, TikTok seek suspension of US law mandating sale of App by Jan 198 days ago