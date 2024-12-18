PITB Holds An Awareness Session On ‘Organizational Culture – An Islamic Perspective’

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2024 | 05:51 PM

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) held an awareness session titled ‘Organizational Cultural – An Islamic Perspective,’ emphasizing principles that foster ethical behaviour, respect and mutual cooperation within professional environments

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) held an awareness session titled ‘Organizational Cultural – An Islamic Perspective,’ emphasizing principles that foster ethical behaviour, respect and mutual cooperation within professional environments. The insightful session featured a ‘Biyaan’ by the Chief Guest Haji Imran Attari, Nigran-e-Shura of Dawat-e-Islami. Senior officials including PITB DG Government Digital Services (GDS) Muhammad Waseem Bhatti were present at the occasion.

The event was held at the Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) and was managed by the PITB GDS wing in collaboration with the Admin wing. Scores of people from PITB, Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) as well as the tenants of ASTP and Information Technology University (ITU) were among the attendees.

Speaking at the occasion Chairman PITB Faisal Yousaf said, “In addition to implementing a professional and contemporary workplace culture, it is crucial to inculcate Islamic values to ensure a safe and fair work climate for all the employees.

It is essential to demonstrate integrity and honesty since Islam recognizes the inherent dignity of labour and emphasizes the value of treating employees with respect and fairness.”

Haji Imran Attari, Nigran-e-Shura of Dawat-e-Islami offered special Dua for the prosperity of Punjab IT Board. DG Government Digital Services (GDS) Muhammad Waseem Bhatti presented him with a shield of appreciation.

PITB regularly organizes activities and events to inculcate moral principles and values of brotherhood and solidarity among its employees to endorse a culture of professionalism and healthy work environment. Punjab IT Board is an equal opportunity organization that strives on inclusiveness and fair work opportunities for all.

