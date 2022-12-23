PITB holds Cake Cutting Ceremony for its Christian Staff

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) celebrated the festive occasion of Christmas by organizing a cake cutting ceremony for its Christian Staff members at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP)

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23th Dec, 2022) Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) celebrated the festive occasion of Christmas by organizing a cake cutting ceremony for its Christian Staff members at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP). PITB Chairman Syed Bilal Haider was invited as the Chief Guest on the occasion.

PITB’s senior management including DG IT-Operations Faisal Yousaf, DG e-Governance Sajid Latif, DG IT-Solutions Waqar Naeem Qureshi, ADG Nisar Ahmed, ADG Saima Shaikh, ADG Waseem Bhatti, Director Ahmad Adeel Sarwar and other officials were also part of the ceremony.

In his remarks on the occasion, Chairman Syed Bilal Haider said, “We stand in solidarity and merriment with our colleagues from Christian community as PITB wishes a happy Christmas to them.”

“PITB is fully committed to ensuring the rights of its minority staff members", he added.

The PITB patron also announced a special bonus for the Christian community on this occasion.