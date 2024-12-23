PITB Holds Christmas Cake Cutting Ceremony at ASTP

In order to honour its Christian team members on the occasion of Christmas, the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) organized a festive cake-cutting ceremony at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP)

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) In order to honour its Christian team members on the occasion of Christmas, the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) organized a festive cake-cutting ceremony at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP). The event was graced by PITB Director General (IT-Solutions) Waqar Naeem Qureshi as the Special Guest.

Senior PITB officials, including Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Sajjad Ghani, Director Communication and Coordination (C&C) Hasnain Iqbal, Director Procurement Ata-ur-Rehman, Joint Director Admin Muhammad Asim Zulfiqar, and Assistant Director Liaquat Ali Khattak, joined the Christian community to share in the festive spirit, emphasizing inclusivity and togetherness.

In his message, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf remarked, “PITB stands in solidarity with its Christian team members. We extend our best wishes to all our Christian colleagues and their families on this joyous occasion.”

He further highlighted PITB’s commitment to fostering interfaith harmony and promoting minority rights, adding, “As an organization, we proudly celebrate diversity, ensuring that every occasion is marked with enthusiasm and respect, irrespective of faith or background.”

The event reflected PITB’s dedication to creating a unified and inclusive workplace that celebrates the rich cultural and religious diversity of its employees.