Open Menu

PITB Holds Christmas Cake Cutting Ceremony At ASTP

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2024 | 06:25 PM

PITB Holds Christmas Cake Cutting Ceremony at ASTP

In order to honour its Christian team members on the occasion of Christmas, the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) organized a festive cake-cutting ceremony at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP)

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) In order to honour its Christian team members on the occasion of Christmas, the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) organized a festive cake-cutting ceremony at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP). The event was graced by PITB Director General (IT-Solutions) Waqar Naeem Qureshi as the Special Guest.

Senior PITB officials, including Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Sajjad Ghani, Director Communication and Coordination (C&C) Hasnain Iqbal, Director Procurement Ata-ur-Rehman, Joint Director Admin Muhammad Asim Zulfiqar, and Assistant Director Liaquat Ali Khattak, joined the Christian community to share in the festive spirit, emphasizing inclusivity and togetherness.

In his message, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf remarked, “PITB stands in solidarity with its Christian team members. We extend our best wishes to all our Christian colleagues and their families on this joyous occasion.”

He further highlighted PITB’s commitment to fostering interfaith harmony and promoting minority rights, adding, “As an organization, we proudly celebrate diversity, ensuring that every occasion is marked with enthusiasm and respect, irrespective of faith or background.”

The event reflected PITB’s dedication to creating a unified and inclusive workplace that celebrates the rich cultural and religious diversity of its employees.

Related Topics

Technology Punjab Minority Christmas Christian Event All Share Best

Recent Stories

PITB Holds Christmas Cake Cutting Ceremony at ASTP

PITB Holds Christmas Cake Cutting Ceremony at ASTP

25 seconds ago
 Light rain in Lahore affects LESCO transmission sy ..

Light rain in Lahore affects LESCO transmission system

2 seconds ago
 Earthquake jolts KP and AJK

Earthquake jolts KP and AJK

4 seconds ago
 Netherlands, UNFPA celebrate transformative journe ..

Netherlands, UNFPA celebrate transformative journey of women and youth-led organ ..

6 minutes ago
 CM launch largest-ever phase-II scholarship progra ..

CM launch largest-ever phase-II scholarship program worth Rs4bn

6 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

10 minutes ago
11 convicts of May 9 cases transferred to Central ..

11 convicts of May 9 cases transferred to Central Jail Lahore

6 minutes ago
 After India, extraordinary bond between human-cran ..

After India, extraordinary bond between human-crane replicated in Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 General parade held to improve discipline in polic ..

General parade held to improve discipline in police

6 minutes ago
 Govt announces public holiday on December 25 to ce ..

Govt announces public holiday on December 25 to celebrate Quaid-e-Azam Day

24 minutes ago
 Punjab CM announces 100,000 E-bikes for students a ..

Punjab CM announces 100,000 E-bikes for students across province

34 minutes ago
 PTI presents initial demands before govt committee

PTI presents initial demands before govt committee

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology