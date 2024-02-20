Open Menu

PITB Hosts One-Day Medical Camp At ASTP For Staff, Families

Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2024 | 03:27 PM

Punjab Information Technology Board's (PITB) Human Resources (HR) Wing, in collaboration with Al-Razi Hospital and Laboratory, organized a one-day medical camp at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) for the staff members and their families

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20 Feb, 2024) Punjab Information Technology Board's (PITB) Human Resources (HR) Wing, in collaboration with Al-Razi Hospital and Laboratory, organized a one-day medical camp at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) for the staff members and their families. The medical camp aimed at providing comprehensive medical services, while a notable 50% discount was offered on all Pathology Tests for the staff.

Pakistan Cricket Control Board’s Nutrition Expert Dr. Khalid Jamshed graced the occasion, offering valuable dietary guidance to the staff. The camp also emphasized the importance of employee well-being and health awareness.

PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf expressed appreciation for the initiative, highlighting the significance of health camps in prioritizing the well-being of the staff. He underscored that such health camps are valuable in promoting a health-conscious culture within the workplace.

The medical camp included a range of services, providing staff and their families with access to vital health check-ups and consultations. The event showcased the commitment of PITB towards fostering a healthy and supportive work environment.

