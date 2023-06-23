PITB HR Wing organizes awareness session for wellbeing of its female staff

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Human Resource (HR) Wing organized an awareness session for the wellbeing of its female staff under its Employees’ Wellbeing initiative

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23 June, 2023) Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Human Resource (HR) Wing organized an awareness session for the wellbeing of its female staff under its Employees’ Wellbeing initiative. The session was held at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP).

Dr. Faiza Javeed, an experienced physiotherapist, was the guest speaker at the session.

She talked about the importance of right posture at workplace for the mental and physical wellbeing of employees.

Dr. Faiza also briefed about common workplace related Musculoskeletal pains caused by incorrect posture including back pain, neck pain and shoulder pain. She highlighted that these issues, if left untreated, can lead to cervical spine and other serious health concerns. She also provided the attendants with free consultation and treatment after the session.