PITB HR Wing Organizes Awareness Session Regarding Islamic Teachings For The Female Employees

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2023 | 04:56 PM

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Human Resource (HR) Wing organized an awareness session regarding Islamic teachings for the female employees at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP)

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6 June, 2023) Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Human Resource (HR) Wing organized an awareness session regarding Islamic teachings for the female employees at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP). Muallima Tahira Yousaf was the guest speaker.

She highlighted the importance of the fundamentals of Islam and the values framework that typically impact the lives of Muslim women.

She particularly focused on the role of mothers in shaping a peaceful and productive society by educating their children on the Islamic values and conduct in the society.

She further said that Islam has accorded women a sacred place in society as mothers, sisters, daughters, and wives, delegating women a key role in building and reforming societal ethos.

At the end of the session, she appreciated PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf for establishing a daycare centre in ASTP for the convenience of working mothers.

