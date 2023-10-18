PITB HR Wing organizes Awareness Session with Pink Ribbon for Wellbeing of its Female Employees

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Human Resource (HR) Wing organized an awareness session with Pink Ribbon for its female employees under the Workplace Wellness Program

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep , 2023) Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Human Resource (HR) Wing organized an awareness session with Pink Ribbon for its female employees under the Workplace Wellness Program. The session was held at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP).

Pink Ribbon team lead by Guest Speaker Ms. Sonia conducted the awareness session. The guest speaker highlighted the importance of early detection, treatment and cure of Breast Cancer. October is internationally celebrated as Breast Cancer Awareness month. Tragically, Pakistan has the highest incidence rate of breast cancer among Asian countries.

The speaker informed the participants that one out of every nine women is at risk of being affected with breast cancer. “Understanding the signs and symptoms of breast cancer is crucial to early detection and better outcomes,” she added.

The session was attended by HR Senior Program Manager Amina Rab and other female employees of PITB. In her remarks on the occasion, Amina Rab said, “Our female employees are an integral part of our workforce, and their well-being is our main priority.” At the end of the session, free clinical and screening vouchers were also distributed among the participants.