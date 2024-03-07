- Home
PITB HR Wing Organizes 'Mastering The Power Of Positive Thinking' Workshop In Celebration Of International Women's Day
Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2024 | 05:07 PM
LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) As part of its commitment to fostering a positive workplace culture and celebrating International Women's Day, the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Human Resource (HR) Wing organized a workshop titled 'Mastering the Power of Positive Thinking.' The session was organized specifically for strong, passionate women workforce of PITB and is part of the HR Wing’s Workplace Essentials Program.
The workshop was conducted by Dr.
Imrana Lashari, a highly reputed and experienced Psychologist. Dr. Imrana Lashari has an extensive professional background, having served in various prestigious institutions, including Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), Nestle, University of the Punjab, and National Hospital in Lahore.
Positive workplace culture is a cornerstone of PITB's values, aiming at providing a conducive environment for personal and professional growth.
The 'Mastering the Power of Positive Thinking' workshop aligns with this ethos and seeks to empower the female employees by enhancing their well-being and productivity.
During the workshop, Dr.
Imrana Lashari shared insights into the importance of Positive Thinking in managing everyday challenges. She also delved into practical strategies through which attendees could adopt a positive mindset, fostering personal and professional growth.
Commenting on the significance of the event, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, "We are delighted to organize this workshop as a tribute to the remarkable women who contribute significantly to PITB's success.
Dr. Imrana Lashari's expertise will undoubtedly inspire and empower our female workforce, helping them navigate challenges with a positive mindset."
The workshop is part of PITB's ongoing commitment to employee development and well-being.
By providing tools and insights on positive thinking, the HR Wing aims at contributing to a workplace where women employees can thrive, finding satisfaction and fulfillment in both their personal and professional lives.
