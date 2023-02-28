UrduPoint.com

PITB HR Wing Organizes Session On ‘Ethics, Values, & Expected Behavior’

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2023 | 02:26 PM

PITB HR Wing Organizes Session On 'Ethics, Values, & Expected Behavior'

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Human Resource (HR) Wing, in collaboration with the Software Engineering (SE) Wing, organized a session on ‘Ethics, Values, & Expected Behavior’ for its staff, under the ‘Workplace Essentials’ program

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 28th, 2023) Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Human Resource (HR) Wing, in collaboration with the Software Engineering (SE) Wing, organized a session on ‘Ethics, Values, & Expected Behavior’ for its staff, under the ‘Workplace Essentials’ program. The session was conducted by SE Wing Director Muhammad Jahanzeb Akbar and HR Senior Program Manager (SPM) Amina Rab.

HR Director Ahmed Adeel Sarwar and PITB officials from IT Operations, e-Rozgaar, IT Solutions, Disabled Persons Management Information System (DPMIS) team, Admin Wing, Audit Wing, SE Wing and HR Wing attended the session.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said that PITB has been taking significant measures to improve the skills of its staff members along with providing them with a safe and conducive office environment.

“Such sessions aim at enabling PITB staff to achieve higher productivity and a better quality of life at workplace,” he added.

In line with the vision of Punjab Government, ‘Workplace Essentials’ is a continuous learning development program, launched by PITB HR Wing to create and maintain productive, safer and congenial work environment for its employees. The session concluded with a quiz competition and the winners were awarded with prizes.

