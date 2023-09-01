Open Menu

PITB Incubation Wing Exhibits At ITCN Asia - Information Technology & Telecom Show

Published September 01, 2023

PITB Incubation Wing exhibits at ITCN Asia - Information Technology & Telecom Show

PITB Incubation Wing is exhibiting at ITCN Asia – Information Technology & Telecom Show as key stakeholder of Pakistan’s freelancing and entrepreneurial ecosystem

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st Sep , 2023) PITB Incubation Wing is exhibiting at ITCN Asia – Information Technology & Telecom Show as key stakeholder of Pakistan's freelancing and entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr. Umar Saif graced the event as the Chief Guest and shared the roadmap to foster the freelancing and entrepreneurial ecosystem of Pakistan. PITB JD Incubation Wing Hammad Bin Abdul Khalique was also present.

PITB Incubation Wing is particularly showcasing the National Expansion Plan of NICs and Regional Plan9 to acquaint startups and aspiring young entrepreneurs with opportunities in Pakistan.

The three-day event, organized by Ecommerce Gateway Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd, has gathered the entire tech industry of Pakistan under one roof with special focus on facilitating networking, knowledge sharing and lead generation.

ITCN Asia is a comprehensive platform to showcase solutions for all important verticals of the economy including the Government, Cloud, Data Center, Cybersecurity, ERP, Education, Banking & Finance, Health & Pharma, Ecommerce, Artificial Intelligence, and Robotics.

