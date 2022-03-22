PITB Incubation Wing Hosts National Startup Expo

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) incubation wing hosted ‘National Startup Expo’ in collaboration with Information Technology Commerce Network (ITCN) Asia at Pakistan Tech Festival 2022

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Mar, 2022) Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) incubation wing hosted ‘National Startup Expo’ in collaboration with Information Technology Commerce Network (ITCN) Asia at Pakistan Tech Festival 2022. The event was held recently on16th and 17th March 2022 at Lahore Expo Center.

The National Startup Expo provided an opportunity for startups nationwide to showcase themselves at the grand event. A total of 40 growth stage startups were provided with an opportunity to exhibit their products and services in front of notable community builders, stakeholders and professionals from different industries and academia.

PITB also hosted the Investment Summit on the second day of the event.

The summit featured both national and international leading venture capitalist firms and Angel Investors. 20 startups were shortlisted and were provided with an opportunity to raise investment. PITB incubation wing also had a display stall showcasing their incubation centers and services across Pakistan.

Furthermore, 50+ tech companies displayed their work at the two-day event showcasing their technological contribution towards the industry development. The industry experts expressed great interest in these startups and appreciated them on their state-of-the art products and services.