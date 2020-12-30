UrduPoint.com
PITB Initiates 'Partners In Development' Program To Engage Local Software Industry In Public Sector Software Development

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 05:35 PM

As part of the vision articulated by Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Azfar Manzoor, PITB has initiated the "Partners in Development" program to promote Public Private Partnership

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th December, 2020) As part of the vision articulated by Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Azfar Manzoor, PITB has initiated the "Partners in Development" program to promote Public Private Partnership. The programs aims at supporting the local software industry by engaging them in public sector software development work with special emphasis on digitally powered public services.

In this regard, PITB's Software Engineering Wing arranged a conference with 14 pre-qualified software houses from the private sector for deliberation on the appropriate collaboration framework. The idea is to engage the private sector in public sector digitization through Staff Augmentation which will help the private sector companies to diversify their portfolio and strengthen their eligibility to successfully target and win international business.

According to Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), Country`s annual (2019-20) IT remittances are $1.23 billion while Indian National Association of Software & Services Companies (Nasscom) says that Indian IT sector generated $191 billion for the same period. According to Industry experts, Pakistan's IT sector has the potential to increase exports to an estimated $10 billion by 2025.

