PITB Introduces Newest e-Earn Co-Working Space in Sahiwal

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Punjab Information Technology Board has soft-launched its latest co-working center in Sahiwal making it the eighth center in Punjab. The co-working space is set up in collaboration with Sahiwal’s ‘Carrier Institute.’ PITB Director e-Governance Ali Zeb along with e-Earn team were present at the occasion.

e-Earn is Punjab’s largest network of co-working spaces to facilitate freelancers and create equal work opportunities for women and differently-abled persons.

PITB plans to establish 11 e-Earn Co-working Spaces province-wide. It is presently operational in Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Multan, Faisalabad, and DG Khan. These centers are being launched in collaboration with private partners.

The launch of the new co-working space in Sahiwal underscores the ongoing commitment of PITB towards empowering diverse communities and fostering a culture of collaborative and flexible work environments across the province," stated Faisal Yousaf, Chairman PITB.