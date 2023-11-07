Open Menu

PITB Introduces Newest E-Earn Co-Working Space In Sahiwal

Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2023 | 01:12 PM

PITB Introduces Newest e-Earn Co-Working Space in Sahiwal

Punjab Information Technology Board has soft-launched its latest co-working center in Sahiwal making it the eighth center in Punjab

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Punjab Information Technology Board has soft-launched its latest co-working center in Sahiwal making it the eighth center in Punjab. The co-working space is set up in collaboration with Sahiwal’s ‘Carrier Institute.’ PITB Director e-Governance Ali Zeb along with e-Earn team were present at the occasion.

e-Earn is Punjab’s largest network of co-working spaces to facilitate freelancers and create equal work opportunities for women and differently-abled persons.

PITB plans to establish 11 e-Earn Co-working Spaces province-wide. It is presently operational in Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Multan, Faisalabad, and DG Khan. These centers are being launched in collaboration with private partners.

The launch of the new co-working space in Sahiwal underscores the ongoing commitment of PITB towards empowering diverse communities and fostering a culture of collaborative and flexible work environments across the province," stated Faisal Yousaf, Chairman PITB.

Related Topics

Multan Faisalabad Technology Punjab Sahiwal Bahawalpur Gujranwala Women

Recent Stories

Delivering Excellent Player Performances at the PU ..

Delivering Excellent Player Performances at the PUBG Global Championship – the ..

8 minutes ago
 Muneeba Ali ruled out for second ODI against Bangl ..

Muneeba Ali ruled out for second ODI against Bangladesh

31 minutes ago
 UN Chief urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza, calls ..

UN Chief urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza, calls it a “Graveyard for Children ..

36 minutes ago
 Court puts off further hearing on Shehbaz’s plea ..

Court puts off further hearing on Shehbaz’s plea in Ashiana reference

47 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 39 Australia Vs. Afgh ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 39 Australia Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, ..

52 minutes ago
 Pakistan Investment Roadshow attracts large number ..

Pakistan Investment Roadshow attracts large number of global businessmen, invest ..

59 minutes ago
Int’l conference on ‘Women in Islam’ commenc ..

Int’l conference on ‘Women in Islam’ commences in Jeddah

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2023

4 hours ago
 UNDP urges swift action to advance Asia-Pacific's ..

UNDP urges swift action to advance Asia-Pacific's Human Development

13 hours ago
 Legal restructuring of air lines to benefit Pakist ..

Legal restructuring of air lines to benefit Pakistan: Fawad

13 hours ago
 IFA urges students to consume iodine-rich foods to ..

IFA urges students to consume iodine-rich foods to prevent health risks

13 hours ago

More Stories From Technology