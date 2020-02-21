UrduPoint.com
PITB-IT&HED-YASAT Join Hands To Open 40 New E-Rozgaar Centers In Govt. Colleges Across Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 06:55 PM

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), Ministry of Information Technology and Higher Education department Punjab and Ministry of Youth Affairs, Sports, Archaeology & Tourism (YASAT) have signed an agreement to open 40 new e-Rozgaar centers in government colleges across Punjab in its first phase

The ceremony was graced by Minister Information Technology & Higher Education Department (HED) Raja Yasir Humayun, Minister Youth Affairs, Sports, Archaeology & Tourism (YASAT) Muhammad Taimoor Khan, Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor, Secretary HED Sajid Zafar Daal, Secretary YASAT Ehsan Ullah Bhutta, Additional Secretary HED Shahida Farrukh, DG e- Governance PITB Sajid Latif and other prominent officials from Punjab Information Technology Board.
While talking to media, Minister IT & Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun said that currently 33 centers are operational across the province in universities, which will jump to 73 centers after the establishment of 40 new centers in government colleges.

The expansion of this program will create many opportunities for young generation in small districts especially for women, he added.
Minister YASAT Muhammad Taimoor Khan said that we intend to reach the grass root level as the ratio of universities to colleges is far less in numbers in Punjab.

So far, e-Rozgaar has trained 16,000 students who have earned Foreign Exchange of worth 23 Crore PKR, he added. Adding to the talk, Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor stated that through this agreement we will be able to train 25,000 to 30,000 skilled freelancers per annum. There is huge potential in our youth which can be utilized through these kinds of tech-initiatives, he added,

