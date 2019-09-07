PITB, ITU Celebrate Defence Day and March for “Free Kashmir”

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Information Technology University (ITU) commemorated Friday, 6th September as “Defence Day” as well as “Kashmir Solidarity Day at Arfa Software Technology Park today

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019) Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Information Technology University (ITU) commemorated Friday, 6th September as “Defence Day” as well as “Kashmir Solidarity Day at Arfa Software Technology Park today. A peace walk was arranged to express solidarity with Kashmir.

The officials and students also commemorated Pakistan Defense Day to pay tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan Armed Forces.

Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor, Director General Faisal Yousuf, Registrar IT University Zaheer Sarwar and other officials, staff and students participated the rally.

The family members of the martyred army officers, the top tier of both organizations along the staff members and students of the university marched through the main Ferozpur road to show solidarity with Kashmiris during the turmoil in the Occupied Kashmir, bearing Kashmir and Pakistani flags and holding banners and placards.