PITB, ITU Sign Contract To Streamline ITU's Fee Collection Process Through PayZen
Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2025 | 05:23 PM
Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Information Technology University (ITU) have signed a contract to streamline the University’s fee collection process through the implementation of PITB’s indigenous fintech solution, PayZen
LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Information Technology University (ITU) have signed a contract to streamline the University’s fee collection process through the implementation of PITB’s indigenous fintech solution, PayZen.
The contract was signed by PITB Director Development & Procurement Ata ur Rehman and ITU Assistant Registrar Mustafa Tirmizi. PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf and ITU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Adnan Noor witnessed the signing ceremony. Senior officials including PITB CFO Nadia Riaz, PayZen Joint Director Syed Ijlal Hussain and JD Mudassar Paracha were also present.
Under the agreement, PITB will spearhead the development and maintenance of PayZen’s web-based platform, enabling ITU to digitize its fee collection processes through multiple payment channels including mobile banking, ATMs, and debit/credit cards.
The adoption of PayZen will not only simplify fee collection but also strengthen ITU’s revenue streams by ensuring secure, transparent, and efficient transactions.
As part of the initiative, PITB will also provide training to ITU staff and extend continuous technical support to guarantee seamless operations of the system throughout its lifecycle.
In his remarks on the occasion, Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “The implementation of PayZen will ensure secure, user-friendly, and transparent financial processes that will benefit both ITU and students alike.”
Recent Stories
PITB, ITU sign contract to streamline ITU's fee collection process through PayZe ..
Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager
Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager
Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside Adiala jail
‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nostalgia for Indian film industry
Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutlej river with high flood overf ..
IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release case for Sept 10
Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bear attack
Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, predicts heavy rainfalls, floo ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Measures to Maintain Prices of Whe ..
More Stories From Technology
-
PITB, ITU sign contract to streamline ITU's fee collection process through PayZen4 minutes ago
-
E-Pay Punjab Fetches PKR 65 Billion Revenue Through 6 Million+ Transactions in First Two Months of F ..2 days ago
-
Vivo Launches Y400 in Pakistan with Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador3 days ago
-
HONOR Introduces the All-new HONOR X9c with Pre-Bookings Starting August 31st3 days ago
-
Realme Concludes Fan 828 Festival in Lahore with Lucky Draws and Activities, Marking 300M Global Use ..4 days ago
-
Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y4004 days ago
-
PITB and Punjab Counter Narcotics Force Sign Service Level Agreement to Enhance Digital Infrastructu ..4 days ago
-
Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y4007 days ago
-
A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Social Enters the Crypto Space8 days ago
-
PTA initiates investigation into Temu, Shein following CCP concerns8 days ago
-
TECNO Joins Hands with Alkhidmat Foundation to Support Flood-Affected Families in Pakistan13 days ago
-
Vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Exclusive Launch Offer17 days ago