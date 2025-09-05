Open Menu

PITB, ITU Sign Contract To Streamline ITU's Fee Collection Process Through PayZen

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2025 | 05:23 PM

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Information Technology University (ITU) have signed a contract to streamline the University’s fee collection process through the implementation of PITB’s indigenous fintech solution, PayZen

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Information Technology University (ITU) have signed a contract to streamline the University’s fee collection process through the implementation of PITB’s indigenous fintech solution, PayZen.

The contract was signed by PITB Director Development & Procurement Ata ur Rehman and ITU Assistant Registrar Mustafa Tirmizi. PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf and ITU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Adnan Noor witnessed the signing ceremony. Senior officials including PITB CFO Nadia Riaz, PayZen Joint Director Syed Ijlal Hussain and JD Mudassar Paracha were also present.

Under the agreement, PITB will spearhead the development and maintenance of PayZen’s web-based platform, enabling ITU to digitize its fee collection processes through multiple payment channels including mobile banking, ATMs, and debit/credit cards.

The adoption of PayZen will not only simplify fee collection but also strengthen ITU’s revenue streams by ensuring secure, transparent, and efficient transactions.

As part of the initiative, PITB will also provide training to ITU staff and extend continuous technical support to guarantee seamless operations of the system throughout its lifecycle.

In his remarks on the occasion, Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “The implementation of PayZen will ensure secure, user-friendly, and transparent financial processes that will benefit both ITU and students alike.”

