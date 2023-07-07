Open Menu

PITB Launches Re-Green Application For Parks And Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore

Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2023 | 03:28 PM

PITB launched the ‘Re-Green Application’ today in an event held at Arfa Software Technology Park

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 07 July, 2023) PITB launched the ‘Re-Green Application’ today in an event held at Arfa Software Technology Park. The mobile application, developed by PITB for the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA), will help in tree tagging across Lahore, in addition to allowing the department to view the plantation data across the city.

During the launch, PITB team gave a detailed live demo of the ‘Re-Green Application’ to enlighten the attendees from the PHA on the functionality including real-time tagging of trees and plants.

The App will also enable the department in maintaining a tree inventory with categorization according to the different zones across Lahore and improve the green infrastructure of the city.

