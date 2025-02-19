PITB Launches Registration for New 'SheWins' Batch to Empower Women with Digital Skills

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2025 | 06:01 PM
The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has opened registration for its "SheWins" Training Program, designed to equip women with essential digital skills and support their career development
LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has opened registration for its "SheWins" Training Program, designed to equip women with essential digital skills and support their career development. The program offers both on-campus and online training courses, enabling female candidates to choose between courses in e-Commerce with Social Media Marketing & SEO and YouTube Content Creation & Video Editing.
The five-week on-campus training is available at a discounted fee of PKR 20,000, while the online training course is offered for PKR 15,000. Many women have already benefitted from this initiative and launched their own online businesses, marking a significant step towards economic empowerment.
In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “The SheWins program is not just about imparting digital skills—it’s about opening doors to better business opportunities and empowering women to actively contribute to our nation’s economic development.”
The program is open to female applicants aged 16 to 50 with a minimum educational qualification of Matriculation. Interested candidates can register via the official website: /shewins.pk/.
