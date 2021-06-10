PITB & Livestock to Revamp SPMS 9211 System benefiting 9 million farmers in Punjab: Agreement signed

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Punjab government’s Livestock & Diary Development Department (L&DD) have signed an agreement to revamp the Strengthening of Performance Management System commonly known as SPMS 9211 System in a ceremony held at Arfa Software Technology Park

The agreement was signed by PITB DG-IT Operations Faisal Yousaf and Director L&DD Dr Muhammad Ashraf on behalf of their respective departments. Punjab Minister Higher Education and Information Technology Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz, Provincial Minister Livestock Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak, Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor, Secretary Livestock Punjab Asad Rehman Gillani and other officials were present at the occasion.

According to the Agreement, PITB will extend its ICT support to restore and upgrade SPMS 9211 System for the welfare of the farmers across Punjab that would help improve the governance in the province. PITB will operationalize the system and enhance it further by developing an Android and Web application of SPMS 9211 System whereas automate Reports, Analytics and other components of the system.

Speaking at the occasion Punjab Minister Higher Education and Information Technology Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz said, “Punjab government is committed towards modernizing governance through latest ICT interventions. Revamping SPMS 9211 System is one such step towards remodeling the services of L&DD for the welfare of the farmers.”

Provincial Minister Livestock & Diary Development Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak stated, “SPMS 9211 System caters to the welfare of 9 million farmers. Automation of this system will enhance the service delivery and efficiency of the department.”

SPMS 9211 System represents a multi-channel information network for welfare of farmers by enabling a number of services such as farmer registration, disease alerts and diagnostics, treatment, Artificial Insemination, Vaccination, Ticket Management, Performance Monitoring, Contact Centre, Vehicle Tracking, Supply Chain Management, Cold Chain Management, Store Management, and Geo Tagging.