PITB Observes Kashmir Solidarity Hour At Arfa Software Technology Park

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 06:17 PM

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) observed Kashmir solidarity hour on the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan, at Arfa Software Technology Park today

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019) Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) observed Kashmir solidarity hour on the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan, at Arfa Software Technology Park today. This peaceful activity was arranged to express solidarity with Kashmir and contribute towards the much needed movement ‘Free Kashmir’.

In an effort to show solidarity with Kashmiris during the turmoil in the Occupied Kashmir, Staff members of PITB gathered up carrying Kashmir and Pakistani flags. Pakistan’s National Anthem was played followed by the National Anthem of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor, DG IT Ops Faisal Yousuf, DG e-Governance Sajid Latif, DG IT Solutions Waqar Naeem Qureshi and other senior officers & staff members of PITB and ASTP were present at this occasion. While addressing, Chairman PITB said, we are standing firm with our Kashmiri Brethren in this crucial time and will continue to raise and highlight the issue around the globe.

On this occasion, prayers were also offered for ‘Free Kashmir’.

