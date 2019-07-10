PITB Opens Admission for Next Batch of ‘e-Rozgaar’ Training Program

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Youth Affairs, Sports, Archaeology & Tourism (YASAT)’s joint project, “e-Rozgaar Program” has invited applications for intake of its new batch from the Punjab domicile or CNIC holders with maximum age 35 years and at least 16 years of education and currently unemployed

Applications are invited for technical, content marketing and advertising and creative design freelance training for earning through the internet as a serious profession to empower the young graduates, enabling them to work from anywhere, anytime.

The Procedure to enrol in the e-Rozgaar program is to apply online via website and appear for online entry test.

The shortlisted candidates will be asked to submit documents online and get them verified at relative centres.

The shortlisted candidates will be given three months free of charge training in their domain from expert and master trainers at their selected centres. The program has so far received more than 100,000 applications in total for all the past batches.

e-Rozgaar Program, launched in the mid-2017 and active in 32 centres of 24 districts across Punjab, has trained more than11,000 graduates who have so far earned up to Rs. 140 million from working online. The interested candidates can apply online for free through e-Rozgaar website.