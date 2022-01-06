UrduPoint.com

PITB Organizes A Seminar On Workplace Wellbeing

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2022 | 05:56 PM

PITB organizes a Seminar on Workplace Wellbeing

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) celebrated ‘Workplace Wellbeing Day’ comprising a number of activities aimed at building awareness about a healthy lifestyle and diet

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022) Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) celebrated ‘Workplace Wellbeing Day’ comprising a number of activities aimed at building awareness about a healthy lifestyle and diet.

The seminar, held at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP), was conducted to disseminate awareness and provide information regarding the importance of health and wellbeing for the working class. Organized by PITB Human Resource (HR) department, the seminar was conducted by officials of Punjab Food Authority who spoke about the importance of balanced diet.

In addition to this, the Nutrition Wing of Punjab Food Authority conducted free health checkups along with other vital tests, including, Blood Pressure Monitoring, Cholesterol Test, Uric Acid Test, Muscle Mass, and Hydration Status.

Representatives from Pakistan Red Crescent Society also conducted free tests of blood donors for Random Blood Glucose Level, Hepatitis Test and Thalassemia.

The event was well-received and attended by scores of people from PITB and ASTP, who benefitted from the information about the importance of mental and physical wellbeings.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Punjab Event From Blood

Recent Stories

Zalmi appoints Inzamam as honorary president

Zalmi appoints Inzamam as honorary president

5 minutes ago
 Global stocks mostly sink on Fed rate hike plans

Global stocks mostly sink on Fed rate hike plans

5 minutes ago
 Speaker lauds Qazi Hussain Ahmed's services toward ..

Speaker lauds Qazi Hussain Ahmed's services towards national integration

5 minutes ago
 Front Desk facility set up at 7 riverine area poli ..

Front Desk facility set up at 7 riverine area police posts

5 minutes ago
 Consultative meeting held on Pakistan Steel Mill, ..

Consultative meeting held on Pakistan Steel Mill, HEC privatization

10 minutes ago
 NH&MP trainees visit PSCA

NH&MP trainees visit PSCA

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.