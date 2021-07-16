UrduPoint.com
PITB Organizes A Training Workshop For Contractors On E-Procurement System

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th July, 2021) A one-day training workshop was organized by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the contractors’ e-enlistment in e-Procurement System developed in collaboration with Punjab Irrigation Department.
The session, held at Arfa Software Technology Park, was chaired by Punjab Irrigation Minister Mohsin Khan Leghari. Secretary Irrigation Saif Anjum, PITB DG e-Governance Sajid Latif and Joint Director Ali Zeb were also present at the occasion.

During the event Punjab Irrigation Minister Mohsin Khan Leghari appreciated PITB for its efforts and encouraged the participants to embrace technology to improve better performance and service delivery.

“The system will help improve transparency, accountability and bring innovation in service delivery. It will also improve the departmental efficacy through automation of manual and repetitive tasks,” he stated.

PITB DG e-Governance Sajid Latif gave a detailed brief on the system highlighting its benefits for the department. The workshop aimed at familiarizing the audience with the key features including e-enlistment of contractors in their respective categories, online submission of bids, evaluation and announcement of the eligible bidder.
Chief Engineers, Divisional XEN’s Irrigation and the contractors were among the attendees.

