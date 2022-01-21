UrduPoint.com

PITB Organizes A Yoga Awareness Building Session

January 21, 2022

PITB Organizes a Yoga Awareness Building Session

PITB organized an informative session ‘Stress Reduction Strategies through Yoga’ at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) for the wellness of the employees and tenants of PITB and ASTP

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th January, 2022) PITB organized an informative session ‘Stress Reduction Strategies through Yoga’ at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) for the wellness of the employees and tenants of PITB and ASTP.
The session was conducted by Founder of Kurves Yoga & Fitness Humaira Khan, a certified Yoga and Cardio Trainer.

During the interactive session Humaira Khan shared various tactics to help maintain a healthy lifestyle despite the hectic work routine.

The session, managed by PITB HR wing and IT-Operations team, aimed at encouraging a healthy workforce that encourages increased productivity, decreased employee absenteeism and stress.

The trainer was accompanied by patients, who through yoga, have dealt with health issues like obesity, depression, anxiety, arthritis and insomnia.

