PITB Organizes E-Procurement Training For Judicial Magistrates
Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2025 | 04:46 PM
Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), in collaboration with the Punjab Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA), conducted e-Procurement orientation and training session for Judicial Magistrates (Senior Civil Judges) at the Punjab Judicial Academy
The session featured a comprehensive briefing on the PPRA legal framework by MD PPRA Waqar Azim, followed by an interactive discussion. The PITB e-Procurement team provided an in-depth orientation of the system, offering hands-on training on its various modules. The training concluded with a Q&A session, ensuring participants gained practical insights into the digital procurement process.
In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf highlighted the importance of e-Procurement in modern governance, stating, “The implementation of e-Procurement System enhances transparency, efficiency, and accessibility in public procurement. By leveraging technology, we are simplifying processes and enabling a more competitive and inclusive environment for vendors.”
The e-Procurement System integrates modern techniques to streamline government procurement, allowing vendors to submit bids online from anywhere. This digital transformation ensures a more convenient, secure, and efficient procurement process ensuring good governance.
