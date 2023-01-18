PITB Organizes Training Session on 'Leadership-A Gift or An Acquired Skill?’

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) arranged a training session at Arfa Software Technology Board (ASTP) titled 'Leadership - A Gift or An Acquired Skill?' under the Human Resource (HR) Wing’s ‘Workplace Essentials Program.’

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023) Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) arranged a training session at Arfa Software Technology Board (ASTP) titled 'Leadership - A Gift or An Acquired Skill?' under the Human Resource (HR) Wing’s ‘Workplace Essentials Program.’

The training was conducted by President and Chairman of the Board at Project Management Institute (PMI), Sydney Chapter and Honorary Board Committee Member University of Western Sydney Omer Iqbal. The session was attended by PITB’s senior management including Directors, Project Directors and Joint Directors.

‘Workplace Essentials Program’ is a continuous learning development program launched last year in June 2022 by PITB HR Wing. The purpose of this program is to foster employee’s skills and acquaint them with latest management techniques. It also aims at supporting the staff through awareness sessions to ensure a productive, safer and congenial work environment.