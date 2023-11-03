Open Menu

PITB Participates In National Workshop For Pakistan Animal Identification & Traceability System (PAITS)

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2023 | 05:18 PM

PITB Participates in National Workshop for Pakistan Animal Identification & Traceability System (PAITS)

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) recently participated in a highly anticipated national workshop centered around the Pakistan Animal Identification & Traceability System (PAITS), hosted by the Food & Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in Islamabad

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) recently participated in a highly anticipated national workshop centered around the Pakistan Animal Identification & Traceability System (PAITS), hosted by the Food & Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in Islamabad. The event garnered participation from esteemed dignitaries including Federal Secretary for National Food Security and Research, Captain (Retd.) Muhammad Mehmood Ahmad, Animal Husbandry Commissioner Dr. Muhammad Akram, as well as representatives from FAO and the livestock department.

During the workshop, the PITB team delivered a comprehensive overview of the diverse modules integrated within the PAITS framework, shedding light on its nationwide implementation and the current status of progress. Furthermore, the team presented a strategic proposal detailing the sustainability roadmap post the completion of the system's pilot phase.

The Federal Secretary commended the dedication and efforts of all involved members who played an integral role in the development and successful implementation of this groundbreaking system.

Captain (Retd.) Muhammad Mehmood Ahmad stressed the significance of broadening the project's scope, recognizing its potential as a transformative force in enhancing livestock health and traceability. He emphasized the system's pivotal role in ensuring superior food quality and its alignment with international regulations, further bolstering the export potential of the nation's livestock industry.

"This workshop stands as a testament to the commitment and collaborative efforts behind the PAITS initiative," said Captain Retd. Muhammad Mehmood Ahmad, emphasizing the transformative impact of this technological innovation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Technology United Nations Punjab Agriculture Progress Superior Post Event All From Industry

Recent Stories

Bilawal on the moon for election date

Bilawal on the moon for election date

17 minutes ago
 Flag Day inspires unity, cohesion, sense of belong ..

Flag Day inspires unity, cohesion, sense of belonging to homeland, highlights pe ..

21 minutes ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Wa ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Wahat Al Karama to mark UAE Flag ..

21 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Singaporean FM discuss regiona ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Singaporean FM discuss regional developments

2 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed underscores importance of UAE ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed underscores importance of UAE Flag as symbol of national un ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President issues two Federal Decrees convening ..

UAE President issues two Federal Decrees convening FNC

2 hours ago
Hamdan bin Mohammed says UAE flag reflects sacrifi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed says UAE flag reflects sacrifices, accomplishments of the na ..

2 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed says UAE Flag Day embodies va ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed says UAE Flag Day embodies values of unity and solidarity

2 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed says UAE Flag Day celebration r ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed says UAE Flag Day celebration reaffirms national unity, loyal ..

2 hours ago
 UAE flag is symbol of our unity and pride: Maqsoud ..

UAE flag is symbol of our unity and pride: Maqsoud Kruse

3 hours ago
 Constitutional crisis occurred immediately after d ..

Constitutional crisis occurred immediately after dissolution of assembly: SC

3 hours ago
 President signs letter for next year election on F ..

President signs letter for next year election on Feb 8

4 hours ago

More Stories From Technology